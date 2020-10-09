On today's episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, AJ Gray returned to the podcast to preview the For The Culture card with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman. Former WWE Superstar JTG will be competing against Trey Miguel, and Gray talked about how nice of a person JTG is and how deceptively big he is.

"He was one of the nicest people you could ever f--king meet," Gray said. "You see him next to Shad, and you're like, 'oh, he's 5'8".' Na, he's 6'0". I'm like damn bro. Why the f--k you so swole? This was on TV the whole time? What the f--k?! And you look at Shad like damn, you're like 6'9" bro. What the f--k? Why y'all so big?"

Gray also revealed that he would have loved to have booked Cryme Tyme for the show expressing his feelings about Shad Gaspard's death. He said that he wanted to keep JTG's spot on the show and praised his wrestling ability as well as he assures that his match against Miguel will show people his skills as a pro wrestler.

"I mean, man, I would have loved it to have Cryme Tyme," Gray admitted. "That f--king sucked, but I did not want to be like, 'alright, let's replace JTG.' I wanted to JTG anyway. He has to be on the show no matter what because for anyone, that's so f--ked up. He still had his spot no matter f--king what, but yo, people forget he can really go by himself.

"He actually can wrestle. Like him and Brian Cage had a good one with no f--king ropes like a couple weeks ago [or] like a month ago for Violence and Suffering. JTG is f--king good, and Trey Miguel, he's f--king good. And it's gonna surprise you that yo, they're f--king really good.

"It's not gonna be any more like, Cryme Tyme, jokes. Na, you're gonna see JTG be a real f--king good professional wrestler, and there's nothing you can say about it. He's gonna get the chance to break out on his own and be who he wants to be."

2 Cold Scorpio will also be in action against AR Fox. Gray revealed he's had Scorpio's number for a while and expressed what it was like to meet one of his idols.

"Well, I've had Scorpio's number for the past two years because I wrestled him. We got along very well," Gray revealed. "We've been in contact for the past couple of years. It's just still cool as f--k to see one of your idols actually be really cool. They always say never meet your idols. I met mine. He's f--king cool as s--t."

Hausman noted that the Scorpio vs. Fox match is listed in a main event spot. However, Gray admitted that he doesn't know the match order yet and might figure it out on the day of the show.

"I don't know the match order right now," Gray admitted. "I don't know right now. I'll figure it out here in a little bit and probably the day of the show."

While also being the host of For The Culture, Gray accomplished a personal feat by being named the top independent wrestler on the PWI 500 at 63. Gray said that while it doesn't really mean much, it was something cool to look at and brag about.

"Yeah, something like that. I was 63," Gray stated. "I was like, hell, yeah, I'm about to f--king talk all this s--t on Twitter. You ain't gonna hear the f--king end of it. Everyone [knew] I was good beforehand. It's nothing really, but it's pretty f--king cool to look at it."

AJ Gray presents For The Culture this Friday at Midnight EST as part of GCW's The Collective. It will stream live on FITE.tv.