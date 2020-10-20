As noted, last night's WWE RAW season premiere episode saw AJ Styles introduce his new "bodyguard" - Jordan Omogbehin, who previously appeared on WWE TV as the RAW Underground bouncer, and as the largest ninja in Akira Tozawa's group.

Omogbehin was at ringside as Styles defeated Matt Riddle in singles action, and intimidated Riddle at the end of the match, which caused Riddle to quickly retreat back into the ring, where a Styles Clash was waiting for him.

AJ spoke with McKenzie Mitchell after RAW, as seen in the video above, and referred to Omogbehin as his friend, not his new associate. AJ was also asked how it feels to have another win under his belt on the red brand after being drafted on last week's show, where he won a Triple Threat over Seth Rollins and Jeff Hardy.

"Two in a row, on RAW? 2-0, baby," Styles said, laughing. "Yes, ma'am. Two and on RAW, yeah. The face that runs the place on RAW, sounds good. Haven't said it in a ling time but why not, right?"

Styles dismissed the idea that the big man is his new "associate" and commented on their friendship.

"Oh, this guy. Yeah, just a friend," Styles said of Omogbehin. "Just hanging out, you know, as friends do, we just hang out. Buddies. Just don't look at him again. Don't side-eye him either, he doesn't like that. There's a lot of things that he doesn't like that I'm not going to tell you about, could be a problem for a lot of people around here."

Styles also commented on Omogbehin in a post-show tweet, and welcomed everyone back to "The Phenomenal Era" of RAW.

He wrote, "Told you tonight was gonna be BIG... Welcome back to the #phenomenal era of Monday Night #WWERaw!!"

Stay tuned for more on the Styles-Omogbehin pairing. You can see AJ's tweet below, along with a few shots from last night's match:

Told you tonight was gonna be BIG... Welcome back to the #phenomenal era of Monday Night #WWERaw!! pic.twitter.com/uBsf7a1Zip — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) October 20, 2020

It looks as though @SuperKingofBros has a GIANT problem on #WWERaw!



And that's a problem solver for @AJStylesOrg! pic.twitter.com/Ko4I7SDlbe — WWE (@WWE) October 20, 2020