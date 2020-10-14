Aleister Black is evidently a big fan of Roman Reigns' new Tribal Chief persona and believes the WWE Universal Champion is actually not playing a character on-screen.

In a recent chat with Sports Illustrated, Black said the presentation of the Reigns-Paul Heyman dynamic has been "super organic" and plays to the strengths of Reigns.

"For Roman, I feel like this is the best work he's ever done," said Black. "Roman is in that super rare spot where he is so comfortable in the role that his confidence is Level 1000. Everything is presented in a way that is super organic, it makes you think he's not even playing a character. To be honest, I don't think he is playing a character. I think this is playing to every strength of Roman Reigns, of which there are a lot," he added.

Black, who was drafted to SmackDown during the just-concluded WWE Draft, also spoke about wanting a future program with Reigns.

"I'd love to be entangled with Roman and Paul, and I've spoken with Paul [Heyman] about this before. There are a lot of things that move the different pieces on that chessboard, getting me to checkmates, and that's one of them," he said.

Black, who moved to the main roster from NXT last October, has yet to face Reigns in a singles contest. With both stars on SmackDown for the foreseeable future, the likelihood of Reigns vs. Black program cannot be ruled out.