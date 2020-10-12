Aleister Black recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said his entrance is still in the process of being finalized. Black recently received a new theme song, but the new presentation of his entrance is not done.

"The entrance is not done yet," Black said when asked if he's happy with his new entrance. "Everything you miss about the old entrance, there will be substitutes for them. It will come, but it's going to take a second to get everything ready. Us pulling the trigger on the new music—could we have waited? Possibly, but we didn't, so we got there the way we got there. But we're not finished. The presentation of the new entrance is not done yet."

Black was drafted to SmackDown on tonight's RAW. He lost to Kevin Owens in a No DQ match earlier tonight. He was asked about a possible run with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre or WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, or if he'd like to go for Otis and his Money In the Bank briefcase.

"Initially, I want to establish this character," Black said when asked what he wants to do next. "I want to establish this entrance, I want to establish this aesthetic. I want people to understand this character to the fullest extent. My character has always been designed to generate a response. I want this character to be a fundamental piece within the WWE universe that is understood and can move forward on this chessboard, and eventually get to the point where we have title matches.

"If those title matches somehow fail, then what is the consequence? Then what happens? I don't want to do this for a while, then do that for a while. I want there to be multiple outros and intros for any type of storyline where I get involved."

Black also discussed his character and how he's changed in recent months.

"I think the reason for that is we moved so far away from what Aleister Black was in NXT that people started getting confused about what exactly Aleister Black was supposed to be," he said. "After a few conversations, I said, 'I need a different direction.' That led to the creation of this new Aleister Black, where he is a little more human and people can latch on to him quicker. Being human doesn't mean you necessarily have to be a good guy. It also can mean that it is a villain, and you can better understand the motives of where the character comes from. You don't have to agree with the motives to understand them, but the motive had got lost for Aleister Black on the main roster.

"The opportunities presented on Raw and SmackDown are this great chessboard. Aleister Black, he feels that he has never had the opportunity to do what he needs to do. If he doesn't get those opportunities, he's going to burn the whole chessboard. If that means he's sent to purgatory, that's fine, because he's been in purgatory. If you want to take it one step further and send him to hell, that's fine, too. He's accustomed to hell, his whole childhood was spent there."

He continued, "If Aleister Black doesn't get his opportunity, then no one does. That is a much more relatable antagonistic way of looking at things. Before, that motive wasn't as clear. A few months ago, what did he stand for? He was fighting for himself, then he got entangled with Rey Mysterio, and that left himself open to vicious beatings each week. It seemed like he never learned from his mistakes, which is strange for Aleister, because he seems so calculated. That got shuffled away a little bit."