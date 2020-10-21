In the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks defeated Private Party, John Silver & Alex Reynolds, and The Butcher & The Blade to win a title shot against FTR at Full Gear on November 7.

Post-match, FTR came to the ring and Tully Blanchard showed up with a chair to knock down the brothers. Nick took a spike piledriver, while Matt had a chair put around his ankle and Cash Wheeler jumped off the second rope, stomping down on it.

As seen in the video is Alex Reynolds walking to the back, which was nice to see after he was knocked out during the tag match. Private Party hit a double team move off the top rope, crashing down hard on Reynolds' head. Reynolds didn't move at all and was dragged to the corner by The Blade, so he could tag in, and get Reynolds out of the match.

Alex was then tended to at ringside, as seen in the photo and video below. Cody also came out after the show to check on Reynolds.

After all of that, AEW President Tony Khan came out to cheer on Chris Jericho, who thanked the fans for coming to the show. Jericho noted tonight's "Le Dinner Debonair" finished taping at 2 am ET earlier today, and was finished 22 minutes before it aired.

Looks like Alex Reynolds took a shot to the face from Isiah Kassidy's thigh. The lights definitely went out for a minute or so. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Io8Ss2gPal — Ross Wheatley (@Ross_Wheatley) October 22, 2020