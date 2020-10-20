Although Alexa Bliss made her first physical appearance on the Firefly Fun House during this week's season premiere of Monday Night Raw, it seems like The Goddess had already been introduced by Bray Wyatt on one of the previous episodes of the segment.

Back in July, Wyatt introduced a creepy-looking doll that closely resembled Bliss' current look. That episode of the Firefly Fun House aired shortly after the Wyatt Swamp Fight, when Bliss first became involved in the ongoing storyline as a possible reincarnation of Sister Abigail.

After Raw went off the air on Monday, a fan on Twitter posted a picture of that specific doll and Bliss next to each other. Bliss reacted with a few eye emojis, hinting that it was indeed her that appeared on Firefly Fun House back in July.

With Bliss adopting a lot of Wyatt's mannerisms and finishing move, could it also mean that she starts wearing a mask while wrestling?

Check out her tweet below: