Former Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang took to social media to comment about the recent news on WWE taking over its talents' Twitch accounts.

As we reported this evening, Vince told WWE Superstars that they have until Friday, October 2nd to sever any unauthorized business relationships with third parties and in four weeks WWE will own their Twitch accounts.

Yang shared the Wrestling Inc. article and wrote, "This would be infuriating to me if I had spent time building up my social media channels only to have WWE take them over from their 'independent contractors.' People are angry and rightfully so."

Vince McMahon had first issued the edict instructing that talent could no longer engage with third parties in September, which Andrew Yang criticized.

Andrew Yang was recently a guest on the The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, where he spoke about WWE's labor practices, Vince McMahon, and WWE and Saudi Arabia. The interview can be watched in the video above.

Below you can see his tweet: