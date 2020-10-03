WWE RAW Superstar Angel Garza says he will not need surgery after suffering a torn quad at WWE Clash of Champions last Sunday.

As noted, Garza was scheduled to undergo a MRI on Wednesday after undergoing what was believed to be a hip issue or a quadriceps tear at WWE's Clash of Champions pay-per-view, as he and Andrade lost to RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits.

In an update, Garza released a YouTube video this week, seen above, where he spoke in Spanish and confirmed that he did suffer a small tear in his quad. Garza dismissed speculation that the injury came from the Spanish Fly.

"My injury did not come from [the Spanish Fly]... An injury from the Spanish Fly could have been worse. Thank goodness that the injury came later and not from the Spanish Fly," Garza revealed. "In the Spanish Fly, I landed on my neck. I was not standing fully right on the ropes and Montez Ford launched himself when I was still not fully planted on the rope. It was a matter of moments that my mind went like, 'Spin' and that's the result that you saw [at Clash of Champions]."

Garza then confirmed that he actually suffered the tear during the exchange with Montez Ford. He heard a small pop, felt the heat from the tear, and told the referee that he could not continue. Garza explained how he then tagged Andrade and told him the same thing. He also talked about interacting with WWE's medical team.

"Unfortunately, the injury came afterwards. Montez went for a kick and I grabbed the kick. When I lowered it, I went for the knee, but I put in a little too much force into it. I thought when I was going to do it, [Ford] was a little too far from where I was and I didn't measure myself properly. When I tried to stretch my leg towards him, the other leg that was supporting it couldn't handle it and was stretched out too much," Garza explained. "That's when I heard a small pop, like a balloon exploding. Everything around that area started to get really hot and when I tried to move the leg, I had that tension close to my groin and it was my quadriceps, almost reaching my hip. That's what I felt. The referee came to me and asked if I can continue and I said no.

"I remember giving Andrade the tag and he asked me what's wrong and I tell him that I can't go anymore. WWE has a system that's really effective where they have all the doctors and medical personnel watching the matches on monitors and they quickly go to the ring to see what's going on. I told them what I was feeling. The medical team sent me away to get it checked. I was asked if I could walk and I said yes, but couldn't put any force down there."

Garza noted that the MRI came back this week and the tear isn't as serious as it could've been. He's already undergoing treatment and will not need surgery. It was also noted that if all goes well he expects to be out of action for 7-15 days, but it could be 3 weeks before he's back, meaning he could be back in action before the end of the month, if not for the WWE Draft edition of RAW on October 12. Garza also talked about how doctors said that if he would've continued in the match, he could be facing up to 6 months out of the ring with a more severe injury.

"They told me to get an MRI and I got the results and thankfully, it wasn't anything involving the tendons or with my hip as some outlets have reported. It was a quad tear and we already began treatment. I've been putting ice on it and bandages for the tear. Right now, I just came from an evaluation and we have been advancing through it incredibly," he said. "Thank God I just started to feel good. I still have more evaluations to do, but if all goes well, I think I might be out from a week to maybe 15 days.

"Thank God that it wasn't anything long-term like five or six months. They told me if I had continued, I could have completely torn [the quad] and would have been out for a very long time. I don't think it will even be a month to fully recover... I'm not going to be needing surgery, I'll probably be only out for a week to three weeks since the injury."

(H/T to Carlos Toro of Fightful for the translation and transcription)