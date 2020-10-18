On a recent episode of The Arn Show, Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on Roman Reigns turning heel and mentioned that he should have been a heel from day one. He also praised Paul Heyman's work and thinks he can really add to the "unlikable" factor for Reigns.

"Well, I've said before that Roman should have been a heel from the first day The Shield were hired, or utilized, or whatever you want to say, by Hunter as his hit squad," Arn said. "He should have never been anything but that kick a-- Samoan killing machine. That's who he is and that's how he's going to get even better than he is right now, because he's going to be allowed to be himself. And putting words in his mouth and having him be something that he's not was a mistake with Roman.

"It's crystal clear who he is and who he should've been from day one," Arn added. "Paul Heyman is also a guy that even though a lot of people in the industry now-- the curtains pulled back a little bit, and they respect him as far as his ability to cut a promo and get you revved up for the upcoming match. Paul has a lot of skills, and a lot of history, and a lot of knowledge, and he's very unlikeable as well, and I think he will make it easier for Roman to be an unlikable figure."

Arn later shared what he feels like is the worst match of his career, and said his match against Renegade at The Great American Bash in 1995 was a total "stinker". He said he feels like that's the one match that stands out, and there was simply nothing he could do to fix it and make it presentable. Renegade would win that match and become the Television Champion - his first and only championship in WCW.

"Probably the Renegade match," Arn admitted. "It just stunk and I couldn't fix it; there's no way I could fix it. It just was not good and it wasn't going to get good, and the longer it went - the poor audience. They figured out pretty soon it was going to be a stinker. That's one I was not able to save, or fix, or even make presentable."

While on the topic, Arn also revealed he doesn't have any matches that come to mind that would stick out as career-bests. He said he enjoyed his time in the ring every time he went out because being a professional wrestler was the only thing he ever wanted to do with his life.

"I don't think one that really steps out above the others," Arn said. "I enjoyed my time in the ring pretty much every single time I went out there because I knew that I had someway, somehow been blessed and actually got to do what I envisioned doing as a child, and now it had come to fruition. I was actually doing it and I was actually in a position to do it for at least an extended period of time, and when you wanted something as badly as I wanted that, I mean, it's all I could ever remember wanting to do with my life.

"I didn't want to be fireman," Arn added. "I didn't want to be a doctor, or a lawyer, or president. I didn't want to be any of those things the kids go through when they're young and growing up, and, 'Hey, I want to do this'. All I can ever remember from about age eight was I wanted to be a wrestler. I was doing it and it was never lost on me that each time I went to the ring, 'Hey, you're here! Pay attention, learn, enjoy it because you actually made it'."

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.