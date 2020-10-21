Arn Anderson was recently back on The Arn Show, and during this episode, he reflected on the tragic story of the Benoit family. Arn said he still can't seem to wrap his head around what happened and has not had any resolution in his mind> He also commented on Michael Benoit being upset with how WWE handled the situation.

"I'm going to disappoint you on this, and I apologize," Arn said. "The whole Chris thing - I have yet to wrap my head around it. The guy I knew wasn't capable of doing this. A lot of the unknowns we'll never know. I know the tragedy of the result, which is unforgivable, but I just-- to be honest with you, I've not had any resolution about it in my mind.

"I can't wrap my head around it, like I said," Arn added. "I don't feel comfortable discussing Mr. Benoit and his slant. I'm sure he has something that'll never be able to get rid of and never be able to shake it. My heart goes out to him. I just really can't comment on that and say anything - that would be for sure and intelligent."

The Benoit family tragedy was widely covered and controversial to say the least. A lot of mainstream media outlets were covering the story and bringing a ton of eyes to the situation and the professional wrestling world. As a result, the topic of CTE and the dangers of concussions turned the wrestling world upside down.

Arn recalled the added pressure from the outside world, and mentioned that the scariest thing about the entire ordeal is that there wasn't a single person who saw any warning signs about what was to come.

"It certainly helped put a spotlight on it," Arn said. "It sure did. I would just say this about Chris - ask any wrestler that's ever spent any time in the locker room with him. Any time on the road with him, any time in the ring with him. Nobody saw this coming. That's what makes it so scary. There were no warning signs that any of us saw.

"The last time I saw him, he was as kind and as professional as he was the first time I saw him," Arn recalled. "So, to say there were warning signs that were ignored-- now, I'm talking about in our world. I'm not talking about when he went home or anything like that in the confines of his home. His home and his family life we don't know about, but the times I saw him, there were no indicators, which makes it so scary."

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.