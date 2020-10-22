- Last night's WWE NXT episode saw Xia Li take a loss to Kacy Catanzaro. Li was served a letter by Boa a few weeks back, and had begged for the match with Catanzaro. As seen in the post-show video above, Li was served another mysterious letter by Boa after the loss last night. There's no word yet on where this storyline is headed, but it looks like Li is taking the loss and the letter hard.

- The WWE website has released a new James Bond-themed photo shoot with several NXT UK Superstars. You can see a few photos from the shoot below. The photos were taken at the "Blades" club seen in several 007 movies. Featured in the shoot are Jinny, Aoife Valkyrie, Pretty Deadly, Isla Dawn, Ashton Smith and Amale.

- WWE began a new storyline with Austin Theory on last night's NXT episode. After losing two straight matches to Bronson Reed on the show, Theory walked out of the Capitol Wrestling Center and said he's done. Theory then declared that he quits, and got in his car to drive away from the venue. You can see a few shots from the storyline below: