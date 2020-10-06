Otis may be losing his Money In the Bank briefcase soon.

It was reported today by @Wrestlevotes that WWE officials have pitched multiple ideas to get the briefcase off Otis, and to make the Money In the Bank storyline a main focus again. Ringside News first reported last week that plans for the MITB briefcase were up in the air, and that many options are on the table. It's believed that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon hasn't made his mind up on plans for the briefcase yet, and if he has he's not telling anyone.

The main issue in the way of getting the briefcase off Otis is WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, which is obviously a significant issue. Vince is said to be Otis' biggest fan and because of that, right now the change is a no-go but that could change.

There's no word on what ideas have been pitched, but it was noted that some of the ideas are really decent.

Otis and Tucker are currently feuding with The Miz and John Morrison, who have been trying to get possession of the briefcase in recent weeks. Friday's SmackDown on FOX episode is set to feature a court room segment where Otis represents himself against the recent lawsuit brought against him by Miz and Morrison as they continue to try and get possession of the MITB title shot.

