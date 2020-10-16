WWE is reportedly set to discontinue Raw Underground, the "shoot-style fights" that were introduced by Shane McMahon in August during an episode of Monday Night Raw.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Raw Underground "is considered done" for right now.

The report noted that the segment was initially dropped for a few weeks due to the COVID-19 breakout, and fear that extras in the crowd may have been exposed to the virus. However, that is no longer the case. Even with almost everyone involved in the Raw Underground team back to work, the word is that WWE will no longer produce the shoot-style fights.

Meltzer also noted that due to the recent WWE Draft, Raw Underground segments "wouldn't have fit as easily" into the show. He also mentioned how WWE was trying to keep NXT talent--who served as the extras on Raw Underground--away from Raw and SmackDown talent as much as possible, due to the fear of another COVID-19 outbreak.

Raw Underground took place for eight straight weeks on Raw, starting from the August 3 episode until September 21. However, it hasn't been featured since then. The last big Raw Underground match pitted Braun Strowman against Dabba-Kato.

Stay tuned for latest updates on Raw Underground.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.