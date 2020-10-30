There will be no WWE NXT involvement in the 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The news was first reported by Ringside News.

There had been speculation on NXT being involved this year, like they were last year, but the NXT brand will instead start building to the next Takeover special on Sunday, December 6 instead.

Regarding the speculation on NXT and the Survivor Series, a logo for the pay-per-view was shown during WWE Hell In a Cell, and that logo still featured the red, yellow and blue colors for all three brands. However, new Survivor Series promotional material was revealed on the WWE website and social media accounts this week, and the yellow color has been removed.

It's interesting that WWE is keeping NXT off this year's Survivor Series event because the involvement made the show last year, and led to an increase in ratings on RAW, SmackDown and NXT TV for the month of November with the build-up.

The Observer notes that there are two explanations for WWE keeping NXT off the event this year. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon wants to keep the brands separate as much as possible to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19. The second reason is that there is simply a mentality to not portray NXT as a major brand that is on the same level as RAW and SmackDown. This is the same reason why there were no NXT Superstars in the 2020 WWE Draft.

The 2020 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will air live on November 22 from The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current card:

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women's Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

Men's Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (Keith Lee, AJ Styles, Sheamus, 2 Superstars TBA) vs. Team SmackDown (5 Superstars TBA)

Women's Traditional 5-on-5 Elimination Match

Team RAW (Team Captains: WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Lana) vs. Team SmackDown (5 Superstars TBA)