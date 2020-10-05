WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley are both celebrating major milestones in their title reigns this week.

Ray passed the 400-day mark of her title reign on Sunday. She won the title back on August 31, 2019 at "Takeover: Cardiff" by defeating Toni Storm.

While Ray hasn't defended her title much this year due to the NXT UK brand being off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she just retained over Piper Niven last week.

Ray marked the milestone on Twitter and wrote, "400 days & just getting started [relieved face emoji] FOREVER CHAMPION [person tipping hand emoji]"

Bayley is breaking the 360-day mark on her current title reign this week, but she's just now passing 500 total days with the title, across her two title reigns.

Bayley's first reign with the blue brand women's title began on May 19, 2019 at Money In the Bank, after defeating Charlotte Flair by cashing in a Money In the Bank contract, right after Flair had defeated Becky Lynch for the title. Flair won the title a few months later at Hell In a Cell on October 6, 2019, but Bayley began her current reign on the October 11, 2019 SmackDown episode by defeating Flair again.

Bayley marked the milestone on Twitter and taunted Michael Cole, writing, "500 days as your @WWE Smackdown Womens Champion - suck it @MichaelCole"

Ray is set to give a State of the Union Address on Thursday's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. Bayley is rumored to defend her title against Sasha Banks at WWE Hell In a Cell on October 24, inside the Cell.

Stay tuned for updates on Bayley and Ray. You can see the related tweets below, along with WWE's announcement on Ray:

