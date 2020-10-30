Next week's WWE SmackDown on FOX will see Sasha Banks make her first SmackDown Women's Title defense.

Tonight's post-Hell In a Cell edition of SmackDown saw Banks come to the ring to celebrate her Cell win over Bayley, and to taunt her former tag team partner. Banks was interrupted by the former champion, which led to the two trading shots back and forth on the mic.

Bayley then challenged Banks to her rematch for the title, and will get that shot next Friday night. Bayley told Banks to enjoy her title reign because it will end in one week. Banks responded by telling Bayley to bring all she's got next week "because backstabbing b-----s never win."

Banks is scheduled for a non-title match against RAW Women's Champion Asuka at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22. Bayley would likely be the one to face Asuka if she wins the title back next week.

Stay tuned for more on the Bayley vs. Banks feud. You can see video from tonight's segment above.