Becky Lynch, who stepped away from the WWE in May after announcing her pregnancy, was reportedly backstage on this week's season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown, according to Alex McCarthy of talkSport.

Lynch, due to give birth in December, is not expected to be back to the squared circle anytime soon. However, Dave Meltzer noted on the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Lynch could potentially be back to action as early as WrestleMania next year. Meltzer also reported that Ronda Rousey, who has been off WWE TV since the main event of WrestleMania 35, is expected to return within the next few months.

SmackDown star Seth Rollins recently provided an update on Lynch's pregnancy and noted how The Man has tried to remain productive despite navigating through her first pregnancy.

"She's the hardest working person I've ever met, so she wants to always be productive," said Rollins, the fiancé of Lynch. "That's what gives her purpose on a day-to-day basis. It's been crazy for her but she found cool things that hopefully she'll be able to share in the future."

With Christmas just a few months away, WWE is currently selling Becky Lynch holiday sweaters that say "THE MOM" on them.