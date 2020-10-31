WWE has added its weekly batch of independent wrestling shows to the WWE Network.

The shows added are, "The Best of Timothy Thatcher in PROGRESS Wrestling," "EVOLVE 133," "wXw We Love Wrestling Feature Event #1," and "ICW Fight Club 101."

"The Best of Timothy Thatcher in PROGRESS Wrestling" includes matches with Doug Williams and Paul Robinson. "wXw We Love Wrestling Feature Event #1" features NXT UK Champion WALTER in action.

The card for "EVOLVE 133" includes Matt Riddle vs. Josh Briggs, Kushida vs. JD Drake, Shotzi Blackheart vs. Camron Bra'Nae, and AR Fox & Leon Ruff vs. The Unwanted.

The matches featured in "ICW Fight Club 101" are Liam Thomson vs. Wolfgang, Kay Lee Ray vs. Kez Evans, Adam Maxted vs. Lionheart, and Sha Samuels vs. Iestyn Rees.

THATCH as THATCH can. Witness the BEST of Timothy Thatcher in @ThisIs_Progress Wrestling on the award-winning @WWENetwork! @WWENXT https://t.co/YNkqmawB4f — WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2020



