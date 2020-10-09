AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida will defend her title on next Wednesday's Dynamite Anniversary episode on TNT.

AEW announced today that Shida, the third AEW Women's World Champion in history, will defend her title against Big Swole next Wednesday night.

Below is the updated line-up for next Wednesday's special One Year Anniversary episode:

* Miro and Kip Sabian will be in action

* Hikaru Shida defends the Women's World Title against Big Swole

* Cody Rhodes defends the TNT Title against Orange Cassidy

* FTR defends the World Tag Team Titles against Best Friends

* Jon Moxley defends the World Title against Lance Archer