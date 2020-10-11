Big Swole wants Lance Archer to beat Jon Moxley and become the new AEW Champion. The match is set for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Anniversary Show.

Swole took to Twitter to tweet at Archer and AEW with her idea that if Archer does win the title, he should do an open challenge for any gender and "SWOLVE V LANCELOT."

Lance Archer did reply to her tweet with a GIF of himself saying "Everybody Dies."

Other matches for this week's AEW Dynamite include:

* FTR (c) with Tully Blanchard vs. Best Friends (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Cody (c) with vs. Orange Cassidy (AEW TNT Championship)

* Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Big Swole (AEW Women's World Championship)

* Miro and Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford in action

* MJF to make a big announcement

Below you can see their interaction:

Hey @LanceHoyt



I really hope you win...then do an open challenge...to any gender...you see where I'm going here



SWOLE V LANCELOT



WINNER TAKES GUINEVERE!

Book it @AEW — Big Swole ® (@SwoleWorld) October 11, 2020