WWE has announced three new matches for tonight's RAW season premiere episode on the USA Network.

It was just announced that AJ Styles will face Matt Riddle, while RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston will face Sheamus in singles action. There will also be a big eight-man tag team match as The Hurt Business (MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley) goes up against RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, Slapjack, Mace, T-BAR).

WWE has also posted several videos with celebrities to promote tonight's RAW, which you can see below. Skylar Astin hypes the Elias concert, Ben Feldman and Lauren Ash discuss "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss, and basketball star Ty Haliburton hypes The Hurt Business.

Remember to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up for tonight's season premiere episode, which is also the Hell In a Cell go-home show:

* Asuka defends the RAW Women's Title against Lana

* Braun Strowman vs. Keith Lee

* Elias puts on a concert for the fans and Jeff Hardy

* Bray Wyatt hosts a new Firefly Fun House episode

* The latest between Randy Orton and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre before Hell In a Cell

* Sheamus vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston

* AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle

* The Hurt Business (MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley) vs. RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, Slapjack, Mace, T-BAR)