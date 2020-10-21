Bobby Fish reflects on the first year of NXT on USA Network and feels it couldn't have gone better. In a broader sense the Undisputed Era member can see the black-and-yellow clicking on all cylinders from the beginning.

"I think USA Network trusted us. They knew the product was something people wanted to see," he said. "They brought us aboard. I feel like for the first year all the way around. It has to be a success.

"I think it's very much its own sort of thing. I think we have a unique style. I think we are different. I think that what makes us different is also what makes us so appealing. I think we all take pride in continuing to put out the product we have from the beginning and deliver to USA what they wanted and come for."

Triple H and others within NXT are constantly pushing the product on the level of Raw and SmackDown. The third brand. However, one can argue this is not the case considering they were not part of the recent Draft and the verbiage that someone is "called up to the main roster" when there is a debut into Raw or SmackDown. There have been some strides made including NXT's representation at Survivor Series, the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. For a veteran like Fish, it's more about being confident in themselves individually and as a roster. He exudes a sentiment he can say shared by his fellow Undisputed Era members Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong and Adam Cole.

"I think in a lot of ways NXT is known for is a certain level of workmanship that comes across with what we do. I think when it's any combination of the four of us, yeah, we have a chip on our shoulder and have something to prove every time we go out there," Fish said.

"I will speak for the four of us when I say that. I think for me personally, I've always had a chip on my shoulder. I'm the youngest of three siblings. I'm not the tallest guy in the world. I've had doubters my whole life. I've been an athlete my whole life, so the way I express myself most successfully is generally physical. If you're going to doubt me because of this thing or that thing, I operate at my best when I have a little bit of a chip on my shoulder. I know for me NXT is the perfect fit for the four of us in the Undisputed Era."

This week on NXT it's Fish and Strong looking to reclaim the tag team championship and get back on track. The current title holders are Breezango, made up of Fandango and Tyler Breeze. A clash of styles perhaps. At the same time, the 43-year-old workhorse is looking forward to the challenge.

"I love and appreciate that Dango and Breeze can cover the real estate they cover in being able to do so many things," Fish said. "They are so unique in that way. I defy anyone to watch whatever they are doing in regards to matches, promos, anything they're doing. It just looks to me they are having fun. Why are we all here on this earth? I think sometimes that is what we miss. Some attention needs to be paid to having fun and having a good time."

He likens the dynamic duo to a Santino Marella. Fish enjoys their ability to make you laugh and go places not every performer can go.

"That 's the unique and special quality to have. I appreciate it and kind of love it," he said. "Privately, I do feel being the workhorses that I feel Roddy and I, Kyle and Cole are. I feel like the hammer needs to be dropped on these two. I appreciate the fun and want to have some of that myself.

"But there is a certain way of doing this business. What you saw Kyle and Finn Balor at [TakeOver] would do it right with respect. I think we have to put respect back on those tag titles. I think Roddy and I are the two guys to do it. It's time to drop the hammer on them. It doesn't mean I don't appreciate them or want them to be successful within NXT because I think they help make our product unique and special. But it's time to drop the hammer. Roddy and I will drop the hammer."

WWE NXT airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network. Bobby's full interview aired as part of a recent episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon by clicking here.