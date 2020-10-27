Booker T has shot down reports of his alleged feud with Sasha Banks, the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

During Sunday's Hell in a Cell kickoff show, Booker T said he that he "don't like Sasha Banks" while predicting the outcome of the Bayley vs. Banks match. The comments, which may have been said in character, led to fans on Twitter bombarding Booker T with negative comments.

On his latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T clarified that he doesn't have any heat with Sasha and that fans need not worry about his relationship with The Boss.

"First and foremost, this is wrestling, guys," laughed Booker T. "I do hope that only younger people are sending me out those tweets and are concerned about my relationship with Sasha Banks, and whether we're gonna make it through 2020."

He continued, "On the real, though, I really appreciate what Sasha brings to the table.

"She's a special talent and better than a majority of the women [on the roster]. In our business, you have to be able to go out and make people feel a certain way, and Sasha has the ability to do exactly that," he added.

Booker T also appreciated Sasha's willingness to push the envelope, as evident by her last two Hell in a Cell matches against Becky Lynch last year and Bayley this past weekend.

"She is not afraid of throwing caution to the wind, she's willing to put it all on the line inside the squared circle. I appreciate that storytelling. She's a great storyteller.

"I'm not going to deny that Sasha is one of the best female talents the company has ever had. A lot of the ladies in the locker room can learn from her."

Earlier this year, Booker T criticized Bayley on his podcast, which led to Sasha tweeting that the Golden Role Models were a better tag team than Harlem Heat. Since then, fans on social media have speculated that there's a feud brewing between Booker T, Sasha, and Bayley.

"As I've said before, Bayley may not be great at anything but she's good at everything," said Booker T. "She can seriously work. That's not a slight at all. I wasn't great at anything, either. But I was good at everything and knew how to tell a good story.

"Bayley may not be able to do a hurricanrana or moonsault, but she can do the working parts of the business and do everything right in a match."

Booker T also tweeted earlier on Tuesday to clarify his earlier comments on Sasha Banks.

These "websites" would tell you different. @SashaBanksWWE is a special talent and is going to go down as one of the best the women's division has ever seen in this business. https://t.co/o0yp8VeArO — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) October 27, 2020