- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playlist, featuring the most shocking WWE Draft moments from over the years. Remember to join us later tonight at 8pm ET for live WWE Draft Night 1 coverage during SmackDown on FOX.

- SmackDown Superstar Braun Strowman took to Twitter this afternoon and said he doesn't care where he gets drafted as he will bring ratings and beatings wherever he goes.

"I don't care where I go or when I'm drafted who ever picks me up already knows ass whoppins and ratings follow!!!!! #MayTheOddsForeverBeInYourFavor #MainEventMonster," Strowman wrote.

The Monster Among Men will be eligible to be drafted during Monday's RAW. You can see his full tweet below:

I don't care where I go or when I'm drafted who ever picks me up already knows ass whoppins and ratings follow!!!!! #MayTheOddsForeverBeInYourFavor #MainEventMonster — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) October 9, 2020

- Former WWE Tough Enough winner Daniel Puder turns 39 years old today while ECW Original Stevie Richards turns 50 and former WWE Women's Champion Rockin' Robin turns 56. Also, today would have been the 53rd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

Below are Twitter tributes to Eddie from WWE, Vickie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle:

Viva La Raza ????????

We Love & Miss you very much Eddie!!

Happy 53rd ese Vato Loco?? https://t.co/POIYtu581A — ?Rey Mysterio? (@reymysterio) October 9, 2020

Happy heavenly birthday! I know you are stealing low riders, eating limitless cheesecake, and Chico's Tacos! Nobody comes close to your charisma, talent, and love for the ring! Never forgotten and always loved! #latinoheat. #legend pic.twitter.com/9VDTvMRe2m — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) October 9, 2020

Happy 53rd Birthday WeeWeeto????!!

Must be celebrating with God & surrounded by angels, but we really miss you here on ??!



Would have felt truly blessed to still have you here with us to see Doms career take off!

Love&Miss you??????#VivaLa???? #"ImYourPapi" pic.twitter.com/zgWyZ4LcIc — ?Rey Mysterio? (@reymysterio) October 9, 2020