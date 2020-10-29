Braun Strowman, who debuted as The Black Sheep of The Wyatt Family in August 2015, has come a long way over the last five years. Strowman took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off his incredible physical transformation since his WWE debut.

"Wow is all I can say!!! A fan put these two photos together -- the one on the left is me when I debuted on the main roster [and] the one on the right is me 5 years later [about three weeks ago, I'm even leaner now]," he wrote on Instagram.

While revealing that he weighs only 30 lbs lesser now than in 2015, Strowman said that his love for the gym has been one constant in his life.

"Life is yours to make what you want of it!!! I fall in love with the gym more and more everyday. It's been the one true constant in my life for almost two decades.

"I healthier you is a happier you. Set goals and crush them. #transformation #transformationtuesday #Motivation #LetsFreakingGo #GoalDigger #Jizzacked #FatBoyAbs."

Strowman made his main roster debut during an episode of Monday Night Raw on August 24, 2015, when he attacked members of The Shield and established himself as the newest member of The Wyatt Family.

Check out his full Instagram post below: