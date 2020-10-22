Bray Wyatt has teased that he could possibly be facing RETRIBUTION member T-BAR during this Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event.

During this week's edition of Monday Night Raw, "The Fiend" showed up after The Hurt Business defeated RETRIBUTION in an eight-man tag team. After putting Mace through a table, Wyatt hit a Sister Abigail on T-BAR and stared down members of The Hurt Business.

Wyatt was responding to a tweet from T-BAR, who wrote, "There will be HELL to pay, @WWEBrayWyatt. WE will have our #RETRIBUTION," after Raw went off the air.

Earlier on Wednesday, Wyatt wrote "Revenge is a nasty business" along with a clip from last year's Firefly Fun House segment in which he told Seth Rollins, "See you in Hell!" ahead of their Hell in a Cell match for the Universal Championship.

This is not the first Twitter exchange between T-BAR and Wyatt. Earlier this week, Wyatt wrote, "I'm already dead" in response to T-BAR's tweet, "No WWE Superstar is safe. You're all dead." That tweet also lead to an exchange between T-BAR and Alexa Bliss, who has aligned herself with Wyatt on Raw.

As of this writing, only four matches have been confirmed for the Hell in a Cell event.

Check out Wyatt's tweet below: