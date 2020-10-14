AEW star Britt Baker believes that for AEW's women's division to grow, the new wrestling company needs help from the audience watching at home.

While addressing the criticism faced by the female division, Baker said fans need to ensure that women's segments are not the lowest-rated segments on AEW Dynamite.

"I know there are plans to grow the women's division, but at the same time we need help from the fans at home too," Baker told Uproxx in an interview. "We can't have the women's segments being the lowest rated or the lowest views [on YouTube] each week. Because at the end of the day it's a business, and AEW needs ratings."

Baker acknowledged that since AEW is in a ratings war every Wednesday night with NXT, it needs more fans watching the women's segments.

"It's no secret we're in a war every Wednesday night with NXT, so we need the ratings up. So for the fans that are so encouraging and saying "We want more women, we want more women!" that's great, but please don't turn the channel when the women are on TV then! We want everybody to be watching the segments and cheering us on from home," she said.

Baker also cited COVID-19 as a reason for AEW's women's division not reaching greater heights.

"Our women's division got hit hard because of the COVID outbreak. Half our roster is international talent, so we immediately didn't have access to any of those women. Then Kris Statlander got hurt, and I got hurt. And there's only so much time on AEW Dynamite to start with," added Baker.

Hikaru Shida will defend her AEW Women's World Title against Big Swole during tonight's AEW Dynamite anniversary episode.