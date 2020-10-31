On a recent episode of AEW Unrestricted, "The Exalted One" Brodie Lee came on to discuss all things Dark Order. He said that the idea of The Exalted One was an option that was presented to him before it was confirmed that he would debut along with Matt Hardy at the Rochester Dynamite.

"It had been mentioned to me as kind of an option but not a clear direction until a few weeks before, and then they were kind of deciding to debut me and Matt on the same day in Rochester," Lee recalled. "So it kind of all fell together at the same time and was a pretty crazy opportunity to have it be in my hometown, to re-debut and almost be born again. As for the character, I was a little unsure of it because I had never done anything like that.

"Being a background dancer for so long, you get bits and pieces from people and you try to put the best foot forward that you can as a leader now, so I try to do that onstage and backstage also. And then I was termed a leader by somebody in the office a few weeks ago, and I was appalled that they would ever had said that about me. But I think, at this point now, maybe that's what I'm getting to."

Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards discussed the dichotomy between his character on Dynamite and his character on Being The Elite. Lee joked his performances on those platforms have made him "the best, most well-rounded professional wrestler in the world."

"After the first few bits of BTE hit and we were successful, I may have been heard telling my friends that I was the best, most well-rounded professional wrestler in the world at this current time. And I feel that in-ring, in a serious promo, comedy and just all around, I'm the best in the world right now," Lee said. "And I think BTE and Dynamite prove it."

Lee later took Twitter questions, and one fan asked if the numbers of the Dark Order members are chosen by the members themselves or if they are assigned. Lee revealed they are assigned, and he told the inspiration behind Anna Jay's number 99.

"They are 100% assigned," Lee revealed. "Anna Jay was the only one that I had a hand in. She's 99 because Wayne Gretzky wore 99. He was 'The Great One', so that was my nod to hockey. I was very proud of that. Nobody gets it; nobody cares, except me. Tony, as you may know, is a bit of a numbers guy. He has a hand in naming some of the others. No one gets to choose, not in my group, and also, a few of them had numbers before I got there, so I had no say."

Another fan asked Lee that if he could add a legend to Dark Order, who would he add? He named Terry Funk and Fit Finlay as wrestlers he would love to add to Dark Order.

"Terry Funk, but I think the problem will be that he would eventually either kill me and I would not be the leader of the Dark Order anymore. I don't know if it'd be beneficial to me as the leader to bring him in, but that would be the number one," Lee said. "Number two would probably be a Fit Finlay, a guy like that. Just watching him, I've learned so much for him personally and I was a huge fan of his. Another guy who I tape traded for. I have multiple Fit Finlay tapes, which is weird when you work with them for so many years. It's just surreal - still - to me."

