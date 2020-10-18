On a recent episode of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard addressed the rumors of WWE legend, Koko B. Ware, having a temper backstage. Prichard mentioned that he never knew him to have a bad temper, but did say he was probably one of the toughest guys in the locker room.

"See, I never knew Koko to be a hothead," Prichard admitted. "Now, I say he's not a hothead, but Koko was a ballsy son of a bi--h and Koko wouldn't take s--t from anybody. Koko wasn't the biggest guy in the room, but I dare say I'd put him at the top of the toughest guys in the room. So I think that sometimes people looked at Koko as smaller or shorter in stature, but he more than made up for his toughness. So I just think that Koko was the kind of guy, from my experience, that he had to get pushed pretty d--n far to fight. But when he did, you better look out because he will whip your a--."

Most fans might remember Koko B. Ware most famously for his "birdman" gimmick that was complete with an actual macaw named Frankie. Koko joined the WWE in 1986, where he enjoyed a decent run as a mid-card talent until 1994. Koko would later return in 1999 and have interactions with The Blue Blazer, however, after Owen Hart's untimely death, Koko's services were no longer needed.

Koko would go on to appear in USWA and AWF before semi-retiring. He would make a return in 2001 and work off and on in various other promotions. Koko was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2009 and wrestled his last match in 2018 for Eastern Wrestling Federation, where he teamed with Blackjack Johnson in a winning effort.

Bruce Prichard would go on to discuss another former WWE star, Kerry Von Erich, and mentioned why he thinks Von Erich wasn't as big of a star as everyone in management had hoped. Prichard said being with WWE was quite a shock to him, and the transition to being on the road so much took it's toll fairly quickly.

"I think at this time, Kerry was kind of regressing a little bit," Prichard said. "Maybe trying to deal with issues. Yeah, a lot of personal demons. So I think that Kerry was getting tired from the road. It was different versus being on the road and being home every night in your own bed and not having to drive more than 150 miles a night to a town, and I think the grind in the road and everything else had kind of taken its toll on Kerry."

Kerry Von Erich was only with WWE from 1990-1992 but was able to capture and hold the Intercontinental Championship for three months after beating Mr. Perfect. Von Erich battled drug problems stemming from a major motorcycle accident in 1986 that resulted in his foot being amputated. Von Erich hid his prosthetic from a lot of promoters and colleagues.

In his battle with drug addiction, Von Erich would subsequently be arrested multiple times. One day following his second arrest, which would have most likely resulted in extensive jail time, Von Erich chose to take his own life at the age of 33 with a .44 caliber gunshot to his heart. His posthumous induction to the WWE Hall Of Fame took place in 2009 when the entire Von Erich family was inducted by longtime rival, Michael Hayes.

