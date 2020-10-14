Candice LeRae is your new #1 contender to WWE NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai.
Tonight's NXT episode saw LeRae defeat Shotzi Blackheart to become the new #1 contender. LeRae vs. Shirai has been confirmed for the Halloween Havoc edition of NXT on October 28.
The finish of the match saw Indi Hartwell appear at the ringside barrier to hand a pair of brass knuckles to LeRae. LeRae then returned to the ring and hit Shotzi with the brass knuckles, then covered her to get the pin.
LeRae vs. Shirai will be a rematch from the recent "Takeover: 31" event, which saw Shirai retain her title.
Blackheart will serve as the host for Halloween Havoc.
Stay tuned for more on the Halloween Havoc NXT special. Below are a few shots from tonight's Blackheart vs. LeRae match at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando:
