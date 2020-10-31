- Above is the latest WWE NXT UK No Filter episode from BT Sport, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the recent Match of the Year candidate between Ilja Dragunov and NXT UK Champion WALTER. The video also features exclusive backstage interviews, a look at the recent NXT UK 007 photo shoot, the NXT UK roster exploring London, visiting the new Spurs stadium, and more.

- Last night's WWE SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage segment where a champagne-sipping Carmella talking about being the one who calls the shows and makes her own rules. She said she's the woman who will do whatever it takes to get ahead because she always plays to win. She then gave a teaser for next week's SmackDown and said she will show the entire world why she's untouchable. You can see the segment below:

- SmackDown also featured a backstage segment where WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn taunted his Survivor Series opponent, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley. Sami ranted about how he represents the people on every continent while Lashley represents just one country. Sami found that funny and went on to declare that he will prove to everyone why the Intercontinental Champion is better than the United States Champion.

Lashley took to Twitter after the show and shared a photo to promote their match, taking a shot at Sami.

He wrote, "Do I even have to say anything about this? Just look at this pic and try to tell me ''m not winning at #SurvivorSeries. Thousand dollar suit with a million dollar smile taking [email protected] C'mon now!"

You can see Lashley's tweet below, along with Sami's full promo: