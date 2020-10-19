WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green riled up some fans on social media this afternoon after advertising pre-orders for her 2021 swimsuit calendar.

The photos apparently led to criticism from some fans, including one who allegedly told her to "stop showing your a$$ and get in the ring." Green tweeted and revealed her response to the fan, and her plans for the future.

She wrote, "Someone today told me to 'stop showing your a$$ and get in the ring'... Let it be known that even when I get back to wrestling, I will still be showing my a$$ in a bikini for you haters! [kiss emoji]"

Green has not wrestled a match since late May, and was rumored for a main roster call-up at one point. She revealed in late September that she had recently recovered from a bout with COVID-19.

Stay tuned for updates on Green's NXT status. You can see her related tweets below:

