AEW star Chris Jericho is set to release a new book titled The Complete List of Jericho, which documents his 2,725 matches over the last 30 years including Top 10 lists of his favorite opponents, matches, and arenas from across the world.

Jericho's 2,725th career match will happen this week on AEW Dynamite, when AEW will be celebrating his 30-year anniversary in the pro wrestling business. Jericho's first-ever match happened on October 2, 1990, when he faced Lance Storm at the Moose Hall in Ponoka, Alberta.

"Nobody has done a book like this before," said Jericho during his latest Saturday Night Special podcast. "The book details the location of every match I've had, the opponent, the money I got paid, the star rating, and the crowd," he added.

Jericho also recounted a story which got him to document his match history over the last 30 years.

"During my first day at wrestling school, I asked my trainer Keith Hart how many matches he's had in his career. He had no recollection of it and called my question dumb. I thought to myself, 'if I want to know how many matches Wayne Gretzky has played in, I can just look it up in a book.' That's when I decided to start writing in details of every match in a piece of paper," he said.

Jericho said that no other wrestler to his knowledge has documented all their matches.

"I believe some wrestlers started but couldn't carry through. A lot of people have said they've wrestled 10,000 matches but that's an exaggeration. I have wrestled some nights in Mexico and done 10 matches a week, and the number is still 2,725 over 30 years."

