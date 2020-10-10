AEW star Chris Jericho has taken a shot at NXT champion Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly for injuring themselves in a physical match during the main event of NXT TakeOver 31.

While responding to a fan, who asked Jericho to "take notes from O'Reilly and Balor" on how to deliver a main event match, Jericho tweeted the following:

"Sure! How to f--k each other up during a match so they can't work again for months. #SmartWrestling," he tweeted.

As noted earlier, NXT's latest injury report confirmed that Balor suffered a broken jaw in two places after taking a knee strike from O'Reilly. Balor, who also suffered oral lacerations, is reportedly on a liquid-only diet at the moment. O'Reilly also suffered contusions and a swollen liver as a result of a kick from Balor.

The fan was responding to Jericho's original tweet, in which he put over Luther as "a money draw and a sex macheen" while noting that their main event match on this week's AEW Dynamite doubled NXT's main event in key demographics including female viewership.

"Great to see that the @AEW Main Event of Jericho & @RealJakeHager vs @KingSerpentico & @KillLutherKill, increased 10% from the previous segment and DOUBLED the @WWENXT demo! Plus female viewership was up in that slot. Just proves that #Luther is a money draw AND a Sex Macheen," tweeted Jericho.

Jericho, who celebrated his 30-year anniversary in the pro wrestling business on Dynamite, faced criticism from a lot of fans on Twitter for the quality of his main event match. He proceeded to block/ban several users and said their opinion was irrelevant since Dynamite defeated NXT in the ratings again.

Sure! How to f--k each other up during a match so they can't work again for months. #SmartWrestling https://t.co/68BqNaLUcL — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 10, 2020