Chris Jericho took to Twitter to tout the ratings for his "Le Dinner Debonair" segment with MJF on this past Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho noted that in the minute by minute ratings, the segment garnered nearly 800,000 viewers and was the fifth highest of the show in the 18-49 demo.

Jericho tweeted, "Just saw minute by minute ratings for #LeDinnerDebonair & I'm stoked that almost 800k checked out our song and dance! Fifth highest demo for #AEWDynamite as well. Add over a million views on Twitter & it looks like our experiment paid off! The #DemoGod wins again! @The_MJF"

The full quarter featuring the segment, which also included a Taz promo with Ricky Starks and Brian Cage, ended up being the least watched quarter on the show with 676,000 viewers, a 10% drop from the prior quarter. The audience went up 1.5% for the following segment.

In the 18-49 demo, the quarter featuring the segment was the third lowest of the show with 352,000 viewers, which was a 10% drop from the prior quarter.

The quarter did beat NXT by 11% in total viewers and 98% in the 18-49 demo. NXT averaged 607,000 viewers and 178,000 in 18-49, which featured a William Regal promo announcing the new main event of the show, Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro and a Cameron Grimes promo. Overall, AEW Dynamite beat NXT by 17% in total viewers and 88% in the demo.

For AEW Dynamite, the third quarter featuring an Eddie Kingston promo as well as Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zero did the best in total viewers and in 18-49 demo. The low point in 18-49 was the seventh quarter featuring Britt Baker vs. KiLynn King.

For WWE NXT, the high point in total viewers was the opener which featured KUSHIDA vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Velveteen Dream. The high point in the demo was the second quarter, which featured Ember Moon vs. Jessi Kamea as well as an Undisputed Era and a Rhea Ripley video. The low point in both overall viewers and the demo was the seventh, which featured the Timothy Thatcher segment and Damian Priest promo.

Here are the quarter hour ratings for this week's show, compiled by 411 Mania:

AEW Dynamite:

Q1: Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy – 737,000 viewers, 346,000 in 18-49

Q2: Jon Moxley promo/Kenny Omega vs. Sonny Kiss/Orange Cassidy & Cody interviews – 761,000 viewers (up 24,000), 391,000 in 18-49 (up 45,000)

Q3: Eddie Kingston interview/Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix – 832,000 viewers (up 71,000), 448,000 in 18-49 (up 57,000)

Q4: End of Penta vs. Fenix/Miro & Kip Sabian promo/Dark Order interview – 822,000 viewers (down 10,000), 426,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)

Q5: Hangman Page vs. Colt Cabana – 749,000 viewers (down 73,000), 391,000 in 18-49 (down 35,000)

Q6: Taz interview/Le Dinner Debonair with Chris Jericho & MJF – 676,000 viewers (down 73,000), 352,000 in 18-49 (down 39,000)

Q7: Britt Baker vs. KiLynn King – 686,000 viewers (up 10,000), 341,000 in 18-49 (down 11,000)

Q8: The Young Bucks vs. Private Party vs. The Dark Order vs. The Butcher & The Blade – 762,000 viewers (up 76,000), 417,000 in 18-49 (up 76,000)

WWE NXT:

Q1: KUSHIDA vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Velveteen Dream – 765,000 viewers, 238,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Triple Threat/Undisputed era promo/Rhea Ripley video/Ember Moon vs. Jessi Kamea – 739,000 viewers (down 26,000), 254,000 in 18-49 (up 16,000)

Q3: Bronson Reed vs Austin Theory – 714,000 viewers (down 25,000), 236,000 in 18-49 (down 18,000)

Q4: El Legado del Fantasma vs. Isaiah Scott, Jake Atlas & Ashante Adonis – 617,000 viewers (down 97,000), 186,000 in 18-49 (down 50,000)

Q5: End of six-man tag/Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae segment/Drake Maverick & Killian Dain vs. Ever-Rise – 619,000 viewers (up 2,000), 203,000 in 18-49 (up 17,000)

Q6: William Regal announcement/Xia Li vs. Kacy Catanzaro/Cameron Grimes promo – 607,000 viewers (down 22,000), 216,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

Q7: Timothy Thatcher segment/Damian Priest interview – 538,000 viewers (down 69,000), 165,000 in 18-49 (down 51,000)

Q8: Breezango vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch – 555,000 viewers (up 17,000), 176,000 in 18-49 (up 11,000)