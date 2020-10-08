During a recent Q & A session with the Pro Wrestling Junkies, Christopher Daniels was asked about Bruce Prichard recently revealing Daniels to be the original person for The Higher Power in the Corporate Ministry. Daniels said he was never told that information at the time and it was probably a good thing that they decided against that. He feels like the audience wouldn't buy someone of his stature bossing The Undertaker around.

"I was never close to signing with WWE at that time," Daniels said. "Probably the closest is when they gave me an opportunity to go through a camp with Tom Prichard and Dory Funk Jr., and I was there with Kurt Angle, Shawn Stasiak and some other people. As far as the rumor about me being The Higher Power - I've heard that, but I never heard that at the time. I actually just heard that recently. I don't think it would have been a good idea.

"As far as the mentality of them making that character as someone that basically The Undertaker has to answer to, and me being a virtual unknown to the crowd, would have been a disappointment," Daniels said. "If they would have introduced me as someone who is basically The Undertaker's boss, it would have fell flat. I'm 200 pounds and I'm 5'10", so it certainly would have been difficult to take me seriously as someone who is intimidating The Undertaker. I would have been okay being someone underneath him in The Ministry at that time; that would have been cool. Me being The Higher Power probably wouldn't fly, and it's probably a good idea that they didn't do it."

The conversation was then turned to what he would do differently if he were in Brodie Lee's position as the leader of The Dark Order. Daniels said he would probably send certain members of the group after certain titles to establish the group as a dominant force.

"That's a good question; I'm not sure if there's anything that you could really do differently," Daniels said. "The only thing I could really think of is maybe branch certain members off towards certain titles. Obviously Evil Uno and Stu Grayson are the choice for the tag titles. If I was The Exalted One, I'd probably try to figure out a couple of guys to go after the TNT title and some guys going for the Heavyweight title.

"I'd probably do that and just keep mixing it up," Daniels added. "One of the things they have in their favor is the sheer numbers. They have a lot of young guys that are coming up. They also have a lot of guys that have experience that are helping the younger talent become better. Especially with Brodie right now - he [had] a lot of momentum as the TNT Champion, and I feel like they are a very strong unit right now and I'm really interested to see where things go with them in the coming months."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Pro Wrestling Junkies with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.