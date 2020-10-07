Chris Jericho is set to celebrate 30 years in pro wrestling on tonight's AEW Dynamite. In addition to that segment, Jericho teams up with fellow Inner Circle member, Jake Hager, to go against Project Chaos (Luther and Serpentico).

Before tonight's show gets going, Cody gave props to the former AEW World Champion, along with his thoughts about Jericho's importance to AEW:

"Chris Jericho celebrates 30 years in our game!" Cody wrote. "Congratulations Chris. He undoubtedly is a crucial piece of the great puzzle that makes up AEW. There's no denying that. AEW simply doesn't happen without him. His ability on the microphone, his abilities in the ring, and his attitude have helped countless wrestlers and entertained millions.

"We may not be the best of friends...or even friends at all...but he's challenged me to be a better competitor and a better executive. 'Thank you for challenging me' is one of the last texts I have from him; let's continue to challenge each other and help build this culture and better our wrestling world. Happy 30, Chris!"

Cody lost to Jericho at last year's AEW Full Gear. As per the stipulation of the match, Cody is not able to challenge for the AEW World Title ever again.

On tonight's show, Cody is looking to become a two-time AEW TNT Champion as he faces Brodie Lee in AEW's first-ever Dog Collar Match.