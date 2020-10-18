AEW TNT Champion and AEW EVP Cody shared some data about how AEW is being received in the UK. The bullet points include:

* AEW Dynamite is beating the first-run broadcast of all its competitors in the UK for audience volume.

* Dynamite's audience is over five times that of NXT, double that of SmackDown, and almost double of RAW.

* It is also almost double the audience of Impact Wrestling, which had been airing in the same slot as Dynamite and also free-to-air channel.

* Dynamite benefits from reaching considerably more people than any of its competitors.

* Full episodes of Dynamite on ITV4 have reached 2.8m people, based on five plus consecutive minutes of viewing.

* In its first year, AEW programming on ITV channels reached 6.7m people, based on them having at least five consecutive minutes of viewing.

Cody gave his thoughts about the stats, along with noting AEW is still looking to get over to the UK when it's safe to.

"This is some really positive/staggering data & research about our friends across the pond!" Cody wrote. "Thanks to our incredible fans for such a successful first year of #AEWDynamite (we can't wait to take the team over and wrestle there)."