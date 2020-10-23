WWE has announced two matches for tonight's 205 Live episode on the WWE Network, which will air from the Capitol Wrestling Center.

The Brian Kendrick will face Mansoor, while recent WWE Performance Center recruit and former EVOLVE star Curt Stallion will face Tony Nese.

Below is WWE's announcement for tonight's show, which airs right after SmackDown goes off the air, along with a related tweet on Stallion:

Mansoor collides with Kendrick, Stallion battles Nese on 205 Live Tonight on what is sure to be a thrilling edition of 205 Live, Mansoor collides with The Brian Kendrick, while Curt Stallion tangles with Tony Nese. It's a clash of the old guard against the new guard when Mansoor, who is 5-0 on the purple brand, throws down with Kendrick, a true student of the game and former Cruiserweight Champion. The Man With a Plan has recently become something of a mentor to Ashante "Thee" Adonis. Kendrick defeated Adonis twice, routinely imparted his veteran wisdom on the upstart, and suffered a loss to Adonis in their third matchup. After falling to Isaiah "Swerve" Scott last week, Kendrick finds himself in something of a must-win situation, though it won't be easy against his undefeated counterpart, who has scored impressive victories against the likes of Adonis and Colby Corino in singles matches and partnered with The Brit-Am Brawlers to win a Six-Man Tag Team Match on 205 Live. In his debut match last week, Curt Stallion stood toe-to-toe with Ariya Daivari. Just when it appeared he might have a chance to defeat the 205 Live original, Stallion was blindsided by Tony Nese, who dashed to the ring and never broke stride before clobbering Stallion with a savage Running Nese. Naturally, Stallion is looking for payback against The Premier Athlete, who has shown a nasty streak ever since "Swerve" declined to continue their partnership. Can Stallion score the biggest win of his life against the former Cruiserweight Champion, or will Nese brutalize the newcomer? Find out on 205 Live, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network tonight at 10/9 C!