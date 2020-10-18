WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has stepped in the last few weeks to co-host Talking Smack with Kayla Braxton. On this week's show, the two welcomed Daniel Bryan in as one of their guest as Bryan made his big return to SmackDown (and debut in the ThunderDome).

After the show, Braxton showed Zayn graded his own co-hosting abilities — giving himself a ten. Bryan later saw the note and made some corrections to it, "Bryan's score for Sami (8) - great job!"

"FYI - @SamiZayn gave himself a 10/10 for his #TalkingSmack co-hosting duties (of course), but @WWEDanielBryan gave him a more accurate score, which I still think was a little high," Braxton wrote in the caption with the photo.

Zayn retweeted Braxton, writing he's simply on fire right now when it comes to anything related to wrestling.

"I've been really great on Talking Smack these past two weeks, just like I have been great on SmackDown since coming back," Zayn responded. "I'm kind of on fire. Not bragging, you know, just saying that I'm really good at everything when it comes to wrestling."

On this past Friday's SmackDown, Zayn taunted Otis about possibly losing his MITB case, and for being a loser after losing both Mandy Rose and Tucker to RAW. Otis shoved Zayn to the grounded, likely setting up a match in the near future.