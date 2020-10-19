Vice TV has officially renewed "Dark Side of the Ring" for a third season, according to Variety.

The third season will feature 14 episodes, and will premiere in 2021 some time.

Season one featured 6 episodes while season two featured 10 episodes.

There is no official word on topics for the third season, but it was recently revealed, via PWInsider, that producers have filmed interviews with family members of the late Grizzly Smith for an episode on Grizzly and his children - Sam Houston, Rockin' Robin, and WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts. Eric Bischoff recently revealed on his 83 Weeks podcast that he was interviewed for "Dark Side" episodes on the late Brian Pillman, and the joint WCW - New Japan "Collision in Korea" event that was held in North Korea in April 1995. The "Collision in Korea" episode is one of the primary topics that show creators Evan Hunsey and Jason Eisner had wanted to produce for the third season.

"'Dark Side of the Ring' is a knockout show for Vice TV. The tag-team executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener are true heavyweight champions of the world (of TV), and we are so excited to pin down a third season of this incredible series," said Morgan Hertzan in a press release, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Vice Television. "Seasons 1 and 2 of 'Dark Side of the Ring' are examples of the compelling, thought-provoking, and engaging storytelling we champion here at Vice TV. We can't wait to see what the series will throw down in the third round!"

It was announced earlier this year after season two wrapped that "Dark Side of the Ring" is now the best-performing series in the history of ViceTV. The first two seasons are now available for streaming on Hulu.

Stay tuned for updates.