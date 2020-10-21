A Haunted House of Terror match has been announced for next Wednesday's special Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT.

The match will see Cameron Grimes take on Dexter Lumis. The two Superstars have been feuding on NXT TV in recent weeks.

On a related note, Wade Barrett has challenged Vic Joseph to a Halloween costume contest between the announcers for next week's show.

The special Halloween Havoc edition of NXT will air next Wednesday, October 28 from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current card:

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal: NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest (c)

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal: NXT Women's Title Match

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai (c)

Haunted House of Terror Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Host: Shotzi Blackheart