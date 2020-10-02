The recent passing of Joe Laurinaitis, a.k.a Animal, has left a many within the wrestling community saddened. The Road Warriors were a legendary tag team who influenced many wrestlers throughout the years. One of the people who grew up watching the team was current WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre joined Vincente Beltrán from ViBe & Wrestling recently and spoke on what the Road Warriors were able to do for the business as a whole, as well as what they meant to McIntyre when he was growing up.

"As a child, I grew up with Legion of Doom, and it was very easy to find anything from Legion of Doom within WWE merchandising, be it a sticker or a pin," McIntyre explained. "I grew up being a big fan of them, and then I got to spend some time with Animal. I didn't get a chance to meet Hawk, but he was always the nicest guy and always in love with this industry, and no one ever had a bad word about him. It's a shame that we have had this loss now."

McIntyre went on to say that not only was the duo consisting of Animal and his partner Hawk so over with the fans, but also, in his opinion, The Road Warriors are the best tag team of all time.

"Yes, Legion of Doom or Road Warriors, they were the best tag team of all time without a doubt," McIntyre said when speaking on the team. "Wherever they went, they were at the top of the card, they drew money, they brought people to the stadiums, and they created the expression 'Road Warrior Pop', which is when you go out on stage and the stadium goes crazy. That's why there's this expression, because they were so big."