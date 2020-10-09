Drew McIntyre, the reigning WWE Champion, could potentially be drafted to the blue brand during tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown. As noted earlier, McIntyre is among the first pool of stars that will be eligible for the WWE Draft which runs through Monday's edition of Raw.

In a chat with Mike Jones on Washington radio station DC101, McIntyre admitted that although he's happy with his ongoing run as the top star on Monday Night Raw, he could be preparing to have a new home after tonight.

"I'm excited to see how it [the WWE Draft] shakes out," said McIntyre. "I'm very happy and proud of everything I've done on RAW as WWE Champion, but I can't predict the future. Things could change. I could have a new home."

Last year, then WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was drafted to the SmackDown roster before he moved over to Raw in order to seek storyline revenge against Rey Mysterio. Seth Rollins, who was drafted as the Universal Champion to Raw, dropped his title to SmackDown's Wyatt a few weeks later at The Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. This way, the two world titles switched brands as well.

McIntyre also spoke about why he's unable to sync up a program with AJ Styles.



"I came back to WWE, and we're both bad guys on RAW. As such, [a feud] was not going to happen. Then, when I finally turned into a good guy, AJ disappears and moves over to SmackDown," rued McIntyre. He joked, "I think he's running from me!

The WWE Champion also sent out a warning to Lesnar, who has been off WWE TV since losing to McIntyre at WrestleMania earlier this year.

"I had Lesnar's number every step of the way, which not many people can say. Every time, he showed up, I dropped him with my Claymore. And at WrestleMania, I defeated him in 5 minutes. Brock knows what I'm all about now. I'm not going to get confident, not going to get cocky, it's still Brock Lesnar, but I'll drop him again if he shows up."



When asked about a potential match against Undertaker at next year's WrestleMania, McIntyre mentioned how he prods Vince McMahon on a weekly basis to "make the call" and ask The Phenom to return for one more match.

"In his Last Ride documentary on the WWE Network, he [The Undertaker] said he will always come when Vince McMahon calls. So, every single week, I prod Vince McMahon to 'make the call, make the call!'"

You can listen to the interview below.