- The above video is a clip of WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Roderick Strong in a steel cage match from EVOLVE Wrestling. The match is part of WWE Network's The Greatest Independent Steel Cage Matches.

- Dolph Ziggler noted on social media that 10 years ago (October 24, 2010) it was Daniel Bryan vs. Ziggler at Bragging Rights.

At the time Ziggler was the Intercontinental Champion and Bryan was the United States Champion. Bryan ended up winning the match.

Ziggler tweeted the below photo with the caption, "10 years ago, today."

10 years ago, today pic.twitter.com/KgQ08w9C1K — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) October 24, 2020

- Drew McIntyre had a simple message for Randy Orton before their Hell in a Cell match tomorrow.

McIntyre tweeted, "24 hours... see you in hell @randyorton #HIAC"