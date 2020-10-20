The WWE Network added ten classic episodes of WWE Superstars to the on-demand section this week. These are not available for free version users. The episodes are from May 1993 - July 1993.

New content being added to the WWE Network today includes a "Best Of" special on WWE Hell In a Cell matches. The new "Uncool" podcast show from Alexa Bliss also went live today, featuring her boyfriend Ryan Cabrera as the guest. The show will replay on the live feed at 8pm ET tonight. Both additions are available to free users.

New content being added on Wednesday includes The Bell at 10am ET with Lilian Garcia and WWE NXT North American Champion Damian Priest. Corey Graves' "After The Bell" podcast will be added at 10am ET, featuring WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The show will then replay at 7pm ET on the live feed. Both additions will be available to free users.

Sam Roberts' "Notsam Wrestling" podcast show will premiere on the WWE Network this Thursday at 10am ET via the on-demand section. It will be available for free users. "Firsts" is the name of the premiere episode from Roberts. A new episode of "This Week In WWE" will air at 7pm ET, for paid users only. The latest NXT UK episode will premiere at 3pm ET on Thursday, while the regular NXT episode from October 21 will air at 10pm ET via the on-demand section.

A new episode of WWE Story Time will premiere on the WWE Network this Friday at 10am ET, and will then air on the live feed at 7:30pm ET. The "Road Woes" episode will feature stories from Christian and Ruby Riott, among others. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott's "Swerve City Podcast" show will then premiere on the Network at 10am ET on Friday. The special guest will be WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Story Time and Swerve City will both be available for free users. A new episode of WWE 205 Live will premiere at 10pm ET on Friday.

New content on Saturday kicks off with the October 8 WWE Main Event episode at 9am ET via the on-demand section. A new WWE Chronicle documentary on SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will then premiere at 10am ET via on-demand, and will replay on the live feed at 8pm ET. Talking Smack will air at 10am ET via on-demand, and then at 6pm ET on the live feed, and will be available for free users. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will see his "Drew & A" Instagram show premiere on the WWE Network at 10am ET on Saturday. The sitdown interview show will be available for free users as well. The first episode will feature Drew interviewing his father, and the second episode will feature Drew talking with Jason Hawes, a plumber and the co-founder of The Atlantic Paranormal Society.

Saturday will also see new non-WWE indie content added to the WWE Network. The Greatest Independent Steel Cage Matches, Best of PROGRESS Wrestling: Ilja Dragunov, wXw's We Love Wrestling event from March 8, 2020, and ICW Fight Club 100 will all premiere at 12pm ET via on-demand.

WWE Hell In a Cell Sunday will also see new additions to the Network. The September 25 SmackDown on FOX episode will premiere at 9am ET via on-demand, and for free users. The "30 Days of The Deadman" special will then kick off at 10am ET, via on-demand, with the WWE Untold documentary on The Undertaker vs. Randy Orton. "WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer" will then replay right after the Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. The New Day's "Feel The Power: The Road to KofiMania" podcast episode will air at 10am ET via on-demand, and then at 12 midnight ET on the live feed. A special HIAC edition of WWE's The Bump will air at 10am ET via on-demand, and will be available for free users. It will then air on the live feed at 4pm ET. A "La Previa: Hell In a Cell 2020" special will air at 3pm ET via the live feed, also for free users. The Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show is scheduled to begin at 6pm ET, with the main card beginning at 7pm ET.

Stay tuned for coverage through Hell In a Cell weekend and for more updates on the WWE Network.