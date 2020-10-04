- Above, WWE Ring Announcer Mike Rome appears on UpUpDownDown to play Captain America and The Avengers with Xavier Woods. The two discuss movies they've streamed this year, horror films, comic convention memories, and more.

- Baron Corbin is going to be involved with the NFL Week 4 Home Team Watch Party with Damien Williams and Danny Woodhead. The show is on Fantasy Football Today's Twitch channel at 4 pm ET.

-WWE 24: Drew McIntyre — The Chosen One is now available on demand on the WWE Network. The WWE Champion commented on what the episode meant to him and what fans should expect to see.

"I'll be honest, I'm nervous as hell for my #WWE24." McIntyre wrote on Twitter. "It isn't about Drew McIntyre the WWE Champ, it's about Drew Galloway, the man. There are parts I know I'll never be able to re-watch, but I hope my journey inspires at least one person. To all my friends and family, thank you."