- Above is a new WWE Now video looking at how WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns "changed the game" with his new in-ring look and brutal win over Jey Uso at WWE Clash of Champions. As noted, tonight's SmackDown on FOX will feature Paul Heyman presiding over a ceremony where Reigns will be officially named the Tribal Chief.

- Dolph Ziggler returned to the WWE Main Event ring on this week's show, which is available now on Hulu. He defeated Humberto Carrillo. The opening match for this week's Main Event episode saw Riddick Moss defeat Erik of The Viking Raiders. It's interesting to note that Ziggler, Moss and Erik worked WWE Main Event on a week where there were no RAW Underground segments, which they're usually involved with.

- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter this week to issue a warning to Randy Orton, which is fueling rumors on their next match taking place at WWE Hell In a Cell, inside the Cell.

As noted, Monday's RAW ended with Orton taking out WWE Legends Ric Flair, Big Show, Christian and Shawn Michaels while they played poker in the backstage area. The attack came one night after the Legends interfered in McIntyre's Ambulance Match win over Orton at WWE Clash of Champions. The Legends joined McIntyre for a celebration in the RAW opening segment this week, but McIntyre now says Orton's attack tainted the moment.

"This was one of the coolest moments of my career. Nothing over the top, 100% real & an opportunity to recognize those who helped me become the Champion I am today....and now it's tainted. Randy, you're going to find out the hard way why I was known as the Scottish Psychopath," McIntyre warned.

WWE has not confirmed the next Orton vs. McIntyre match, but it's believed that they will do battle at Hell In a Cell on October 24.