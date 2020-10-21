On this week's edition of AEW Dark, Eddie Kingston announced that Allie aka The Bunny was now a member of his stable, which also consists of The Lucha Brothers [Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix] and the team of The Butcher and The Blade.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the family is back together," said Kingston. "Look whose back? It's The Bunny. Now that we're all together, everyone's going to pay."

The Bunny was originally introduced to AEW programming as a valet of The Butcher and The Blade, her husband in real life, before she aligned herself with The Nightmare Family. Soon enough, she started accompanying QT Marshall during his matches and also formed a tag team with Brandie Rhodes called "The Nightmare Sisters."

By joining Kingston's faction, it appears as if Allie will no longer team up with Brandie. The Nightmare Sisters nearly became the first-ever AEW Women's Tag Team Champions before they lost to the team of Diamante & Ivelisse in the finals of the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament back in August.

Meanwhile, Kingston is rumored to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on November 7.