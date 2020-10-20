Elias has released the cover art for his "Universal Truth" album that will be released next Monday.

Elias took to Twitter after last night's concert on RAW, which was crashed by Jeff Hardy, and posted the art, which you can see below. He also revealed that the album will be released via iTunes and Spotify.

"Just rocked the #ThunderDome On #WWERaw," he wrote. "UNIVERSAL TRUTH Next Monday @itunes @Spotify"

The artists in Elias' band on last night's RAW were Anthony Mirabella of WWE Music partner Def Rebel, Mike Scimeca and Steve Georgilis of ONEDUO, Armen Paul, and Bianca Sings, according to @LocalCompWWE.

As noted, Elias vs. Hardy is now official for Sunday's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

You can see the related tweets below: